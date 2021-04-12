TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.42.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFII. TD Securities upped their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. CIBC upgraded TFI International to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of TFII opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. TFI International has a 52-week low of $22.33 and a 52-week high of $81.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.25.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

