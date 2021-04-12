The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank E Asia has dedicated itself to service on behalf of the people of Hong Kong and customers in China and overseas. BEA is the largest independent local bank in Hong Kong. BEA offers a full range of wholesale and retail banking services covering corporate banking, personal banking, investment banking and China services. Products ranging from deposits, foreign currency savings, mortgage loans, consumer loans, credit cards, Cyberbanking, Mandatory Provident Fund services, trade finance, syndicated loans, remittances and foreign exchange margin trading. “

BKEAY stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Bank of East Asia has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

