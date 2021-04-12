The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) PT Raised to $54.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $48.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $41.06.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $3,049,000. Stolper Co grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 65,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at $1,219,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

