The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Lessened by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,755 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after buying an additional 142,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.54. The stock had a trading volume of 143,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

