The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 660,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,451 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $34,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.20 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

