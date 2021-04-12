The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $330.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.39.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

