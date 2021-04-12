The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Receives $129.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.20.

THG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.76 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.66 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.84. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,773,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $804,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

