The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Acquires 885 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BATRK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $28.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

