The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 687,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after acquiring an additional 215,614 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 255,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 75,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

DBD stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.44.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diebold Nixdorf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, CEO Gerrard Schmid sold 39,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $676,550.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

Further Reading: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.