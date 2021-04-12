The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Boosts Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MannKind were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MannKind by 13.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $4.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33. MannKind Co. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MNKD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

