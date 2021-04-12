The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Albireo Pharma worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,489,000 after buying an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $628.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.62. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,159,669.50. Insiders have sold 32,302 shares of company stock worth $1,188,682 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALBO. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

