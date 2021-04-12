The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases Shares of 7,544 Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STTK. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,908,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,866,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,094,000.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shares of STTK stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.95. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $60.52.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.