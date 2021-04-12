The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 615.71 ($8.04).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 652.20 ($8.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 595.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 620.14. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion and a PE ratio of 23.21. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 774.40 ($10.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

