The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 15.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,831 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,349 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 47,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 91,615 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 120,349 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,961,000 after buying an additional 18,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth $283,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

