Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report $6.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.93 and the lowest is $6.38. Thermo Fisher Scientific posted earnings of $2.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $21.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $22.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $19.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.54 to $22.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $476.22. 52,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $309.18 and a 12-month high of $532.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $455.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $471.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 37,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,753,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

