Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Research Coverage Started at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “not rated” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of TLSA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,659. The company has a market capitalization of $200.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20. Tiziana Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $12.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLSA. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences Company Profile

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of biotechnological and pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate in immunology is Foralumab (TZLS-401), which is a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody. The company was founded by Gabriele Marco Antonio Cerrone on November 4, 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

