Tokenbox Reaches Market Cap of $695,051.08 (TBX)

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded down 69.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $695,051.08 and approximately $4,781.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokenbox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Tokenbox has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00686710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088814 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00036123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00042942 BTC.

Tokenbox is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

