TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.29.

BLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TopBuild from $236.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BLD traded up $7.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $226.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,840. TopBuild has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.61.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in TopBuild by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TopBuild by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $62,477,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TopBuild by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

