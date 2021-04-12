Total (EPA:FP) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €45.00 ($52.94) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €43.87 ($51.61).

Shares of FP opened at €37.85 ($44.52) on Monday. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($58.04). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €39.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €34.90.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

