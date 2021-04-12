Tranche Finance Trading 2.7% Lower This Week (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001485 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and $295,642.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00055735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020252 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00088172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.66 or 0.00615159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00045066 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00036873 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

