Trex (NYSE:TREX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Truist Securities

Trex (NYSE:TREX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Truist Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Shares of TREX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.54. 1,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,303. Trex has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $368,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,572 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 50.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Trex by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trex by 444.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 286,947 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

