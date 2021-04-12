Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,464,000 after acquiring an additional 677,403 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after buying an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,255,000 after buying an additional 126,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after acquiring an additional 122,608 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $5,157,541.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,488,413 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:K traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,027. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.93. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

