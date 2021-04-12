Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 76,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 214.1% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.68. 17,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,441. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $102.69.

