Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.18

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.18 and last traded at $97.14, with a volume of 1715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.82.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.76.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $105.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $373,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd Ritterbusch purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $245,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $545,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock worth $2,350,627. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,379,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

