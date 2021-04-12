Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market cap of $294,866.66 and approximately $5,222.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Truegame Coin Profile

TGAME is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

