Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,813 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.61% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Davis Select Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DFNL opened at $28.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.81. Davis Select Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.