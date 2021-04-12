Truist Financial Corp Buys 3,548 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $65.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.84 and a 52 week high of $73.26.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

