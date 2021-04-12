Truist Financial Corp Buys 5,012 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LSI opened at $89.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $89.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.47). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $166.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.33 to $93.33 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

