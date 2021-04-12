Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

NYSE:DPG opened at $13.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.17. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

