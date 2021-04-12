Truist Financial Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 66.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Ingredion worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 274,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 49,481 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 81,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

NYSE INGR opened at $90.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $93.66.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

