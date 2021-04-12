Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings Sells 4,000 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $75.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.95. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,890.03 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth $1,462,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $1,375,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Trupanion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.