TrustSwap Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SWAP)

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $368.61 million and $7.00 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.51 or 0.00007516 BTC on major exchanges.

TrustSwap Profile

TrustSwap (CRYPTO:SWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,726,222 coins. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

