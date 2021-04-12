Tudor Pickering & Holt Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$35.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IMO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Imperial Oil to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.71.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock traded up C$0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting C$31.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$29.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.20. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$14.86 and a 1-year high of C$32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4915876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.