Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Downgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TUFN. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.14.

TUFN stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.94. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.16.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 30,226 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

