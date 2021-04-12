Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,235,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWLO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded Twilio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,884 shares of company stock valued at $81,943,810. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $368.24 on Monday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.71 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of -129.66 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.