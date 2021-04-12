Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twist Bioscience Corporation operates as a biotechnology company. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development and DNA as a digital data storage medium. Twist Bioscience Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $132.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.37. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The firm had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total value of $4,008,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,553 shares in the company, valued at $83,080,566.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $333,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,275,060.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,389,861. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

