Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $132.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.37. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $1,843,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,674,284.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,027 shares of company stock valued at $26,389,861. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

