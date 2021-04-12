Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Sold by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Two Harbors Investment accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Two Harbors Investment worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,871,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,496 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,324,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,547,000 after purchasing an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,776,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 577,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,707,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 118,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 17,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $104,515.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 10,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $63,195.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,651 shares of company stock valued at $562,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 246.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.