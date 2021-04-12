U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Boosted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.28.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. 195,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,284. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

