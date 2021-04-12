U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $62.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $58.00.

USB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.28.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.29 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $86.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $673,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,711,000 after buying an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,356,292 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,705,000 after buying an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

