Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Shares Gap Up to $57.68

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.68, but opened at $59.66. Uber Technologies shares last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 354,827 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.38.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,779,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,652,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,002,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.