UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 61,772 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.61% of American Campus Communities worth $35,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Campus Communities by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $163,849,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,486,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 62,249 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $43.32 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

