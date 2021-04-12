UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $39,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 140,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $13.95 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.