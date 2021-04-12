UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,520 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 824,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $37,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $50.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.52. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $56.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TAP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

