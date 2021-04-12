UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 922,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 21,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $31,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,574,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 666,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 266,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 127,573 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,286,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 88,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $244,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,638.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Goode sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $498,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,933.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,926 shares of company stock worth $1,559,307 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.93.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.