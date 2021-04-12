UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

DPSGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Deutsche Post stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,493. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

