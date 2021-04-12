UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of UDR stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.16. 1,642,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,521. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $6,922,400 in the last quarter. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UDR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

