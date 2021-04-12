UniCrypt (UNCX) One Day Volume Tops $2.33 Million

UniCrypt (CURRENCY:UNCX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. UniCrypt has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for about $396.84 or 0.00658221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.04 or 0.00474442 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.59 or 0.00261394 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005993 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00028117 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,572.38 or 0.04266699 BTC.

About UniCrypt

UniCrypt is a coin. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 48,650 coins and its circulating supply is 32,137 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425. The official website for UniCrypt is unicrypt.network. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

UniCrypt Coin Trading

