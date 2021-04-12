United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Brokerages predict that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will announce earnings per share of $2.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75. United Therapeutics posted earnings of $3.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $12.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.67 to $13.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.69 to $15.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTHR shares. Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.59. The stock had a trading volume of 324,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a current ratio of 7.22. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $94.26 and a 12-month high of $204.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

