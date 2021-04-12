Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $717.93 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.57. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.72%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

